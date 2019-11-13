Former democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan endorses Joe Biden

Breaking News
FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

WASHINGTON (WCMH/AP) — Former presidential candidate and Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio has announced he is endorsing Joe Biden for president.  

“[Joe Biden] is a trusted leader who has been a champion for working communities throughout his career, which is why I am proud to endorse him for President of the United States. He is the candidate who can defeat Donald Trump and move our country forward,” Ryan wrote on Twitter.  

Ryan, who failed to gain traction and qualify for recent Democratic debates, announced his withdrawal from the race in late October.  

Ryan says he ran to give voice to the forgotten people and businesses in the country that have been left behind and he wants to continue that in his congressional race. 

