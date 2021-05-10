Following Pfizer approval, DeWine extends vaccine eligibility to 12 and older

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 years and older Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state would extend vaccine eligibility to the same age group.

A statement from DeWine, issued late Monday afternoon, read:

“I am encouraged that the FDA has already updated Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization to include youth ages 12-15. Following a recommendation, as soon as Wednesday, from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the CDC, Ohio will immediately expand vaccine eligibility to youth ages 12-15 and provide appropriate guidance for parents, guardians, and vaccine providers across the state. Vaccinations are our way back to a more normal life.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

The FDA approval comes when Ohio is experiencing fewer requests for COVID-19 vaccines and a decline in new daily case numbers.

