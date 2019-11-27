First snowy owl of the season spotted in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — Cleveland Metroparks officials say the first snowy owls of the season are being seen in Ohio.

According to a Facebook post, the first snowy owl seen in Ohio for the season was spotted at Mosquito Lake in Mecca.

The post states that this is the time of year when birds like the snowy owl are out in force as they hunt along lakefronts, fields and forests.

Researchers once believed there were about 300,000 snowy owls worldwide, but now those numbers are drastically reduce, to about 30,000.