First breast milk bank opens in northeast Ohio

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Breast milk is often said to be like “liquid gold” for babies — especially preemies and those with serious illnesses.

“Human milk to a premature baby is like blood to a trauma victim,” said Chris Smith of the OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank.

Now mothers can drop their “liquid gold” off at The Hearth Mother Lactation Services on West Maple in North Canton.

It’s a women’s health clinic that owner Kaci Godbehere started to help babies and moms with lactation and breastfeeding — on a flexible schedule.

That passion led her to reach out to the milk bank a few months ago and begin the process of making The Hearth Mother a milk drop.

“It was really just another way I could help make things easier for moms in the area,” Godbehere said. “That’s kind of my whole goal.”

Moms have to do a phone screening, sign a medical release, and do blood work before they are clear to donate.

Once the milk is dropped off, it has to be kept frozen. Then it’s shipped overnight to the milk bank.

This all at no cost to the moms.

From there, the milk is distributed not only in Ohio but in 14 different states and parts of Canada.

“Most of our milk, actually probably 95 percent of our milk actually, goes to hospitals,” Smith said. “And so it’s being used in hospitals for the critically-ill babies, the premature babies whose mom’s milk maybe hasn’t come in yet, doesn’t have enough milk, or for some reason can’t provide their own milk.”

Last year, the milk bank gave out more than 370,000 ounces of milk, about 3,000 gallons.

The milk bank said just one ounce of milk can feed a premature infant for three days, so truly, every little bit counts.

“It is life-saving. It’s vital for them,” Smith said.