Fire guts Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market in Sugarcreek

SUGARCREEK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market in Sugarcreek was gutted by a fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Wednesday at 1900 SR-39 in Sugargreek, Ohio, WJW reported.

Sugarcreek fire chief Dr. Kevin Miller said the roof collapsed before firefighters arrived. It took firefighters from four counties three hours to get it under control. Miller said the biggest obstacle was getting water to the scene.

Miller estimated around 50% of the building is a total loss. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.