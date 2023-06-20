[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage on Ohio as a tourism destination.]

(WJW) — Looking for the best fishing spot in Ohio for walleye, bass, crappie or other sport fish? Two online data-driven tools new this year can help anglers in Ohio reel them in.

The new Where to Fish tool helps anglers find a spot near them where the fish of their choice is the most abundant, or the biggest. The new Sport Fish Report tool shows the relative abundance of several species of sport fish like walleye and bass.

“The best places to fish are usually kept secret, but not in Ohio,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is quoted in a news release. “Now anglers can find out where the fish are through the DataOhio Portal that provides data-driven guidance on the best fishing opportunities across the state. This tool is designed to take you where the fishing is the best, but figuring out how to catch them is still on you.”

Anglers can also submit an Angler Survey on the water bodies they fish and the types of fish they’re looking to catch, and see how fish populations have changed over time at their favorite fishing spot using the Waterbody Report tool.

Here are the most recent statewide averages of the number of fish caught for each species:

Black crappie: 7.7 caught per net set

Hybrid-striped bass: 0.9 caught per net hour

Largemouth bass: 100.2 caught per hour

Saugeye: 2.7 caught per net hour

Smallmouth bass: 11.3 caught per hour

Walleye: 1.1 caught per hour

White bass: 1.1 caught per hour

White crappie: 7.3 caught per net set

No data was available in Northeast Ohio’s wildlife district for sauger, spotted bass or yellow perch.

Read on for a breakdown of the fish you’re most likely to catch in the dozens of state fishing spots in Northeast Ohio, ranked by the number of fish caught during surveys in the last two years using the Sport Fish Report tool.

You can also see which fish were the largest and most abundant in each spot in the most recent survey — ranging from “fair” to “excellent” — using the Where to Fish tool.

Aquilla Lake, Geauga County

Size and abundance

Largemouth bass: Fair size and abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 44 caught per hour in 2022

Atwood Lake, Carroll and Tuscarawas counties

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Good size and abundance

Saugeye: Fair size, excellent abundance

Smallmouth bass: Excellent size, fair abundance

White bass: Fair size and abundance

White crappie: Fair size, good abundance

Average fish caught

Saugeye: 7.47 caught per net hour in 2021

White crappie: 4.53 caught per net set in 2021

Black crappie: 4.23 caught per net set in 2021

White bass: 0.4 caught per hour in 2021

Berlin Lake, Mahoning, Portage and Stark counties

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Good size and abundance

Hybrid-striped bass: Excellent size, fair abundance

Largemouth bass: Fair size and abundance

Smallmouth bass: Fair size, excellent abundance

Walleye: Fair size, excellent abundance

White bass: Good size and abundance

White crappie: Good size, excellent abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 27.11 caught per hour in 2022; 24.67 in 2021

White crappie: 13.03 caught per net set in 2022; 18.68 in 2021

Black crappie: 8.18 caught per net set in 2022; 22.68 in 2021

Smallmouth bass: 5.78 caught per hour in 2022; 3.11 in 2021

White bass: 1.06 caught per hour in 2022; 0.54 in 2021

Walleye: 0.88 caught per hour in 2022; 0.79 in 2021

Hybrid-striped bass: 0.42 caught per net hour in 2022; 0.2 in 2021

Chippewa Lake, Medina County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Fair size, excellent abundance

Largemouth bass: Fair size and abundance

Saugeye: Good size, excellent abundance

White crappie: Fair size, excellent abundance

Average fish caught

Saugeye: 5.13 caught per net hour in 2022

Clendening Lake, Harrison County

Size and abundance

Largemouth bass: Fair size and abundance

Saugeye: Fair size, excellent abundance

White bass: Fair size and abundance

Good size, excellent abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 39.56 caught per hour in 2022

White crappie: 10.13 caught per net set in 2022

Saugeye: 2.39 caught per net hour in 2021

White bass: 0.32 caught per hour in 2021

Dale Walborn Reservoir, Stark County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Fair size, excellent abundance

Largemouth bass: Excellent size, fair abundance

White crappie: Fair size, good abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 25.33 caught per hour in 2021

Black crappie: 15.1 caught per net set in 2021

White crappie: 6.15 caught per net set in 2021

Deer Creek Reservoir, Stark County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Fair size, excellent abundance

Largemouth bass: Good size, fair abundance

White crappie: Fair size and abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 55.33 caught per hour in 2021

Black crappie: 12.9 caught per net set in 2021

White crappie: 3.2 caught per net set in 2021

Guilford Lake, Columbiana County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Fair size, excellent abundance

Hybrid-striped bass: Fair size, excellent abundance

Largemouth bass: Fair size and abundance

White crappie: Fair size and abundance

Average fish caught

Hybrid-striped bass: 4.64 caught per net hour in 2022

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Good size, fair abundance

Largemouth bass: Fair size and abundance

Smallmouth bass: Good size, excellent abundance

Walleye: Fair size, good abundance

White bass: Fair size, excellent abundance

White crappie: Good size and abundance

Average fish caught

White crappie: 3.53 caught per net set in 2022

Black crappie: 0.93 caught per net set in 2022

LaDue Reservoir, Geauga County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Fair size, excellent abundance

Largemouth bass: Excellent size, fair abundance

Saugeye: Excellent size, fair abundance

Smallmouth bass: Excellent size, fair abundance

Walleye: Fair size, good abundance

White crappie: Good size, fair abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 18.22 caught per hour in 2021

Smallmouth bass: 0.22 caught per hour in 2021

Lake Milton, Mahoning County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Excellent size, good abundance

Largemouth bass: Good size, fair abundance

Smallmouth bass: Fair size, excellent abundance

Walleye: Fair size, excellent abundance

White bass: Fair size, excellent abundance

White crappie: Fair size, good abundance

Average fish caught

Black crappie: 7.07 caught per net set in 2022

White crappie: 5.37 caught per net set in 2022

Leesville Lake, Carroll County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Excellent size, good abundance

Largemouth bass: Fair size, good abundance

Saugeye: Fair size and abundance

Smallmouth bass: Good size, fair abundance

White bass: Excellent size, fair abundance

White crappie: Excellent size, fair abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 89.11 caught per hour in 2022

Smallmouth bass: 1.56 caught per hour in 2022

Mosquito Creek Lake, Trumbull County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Good size, fair abundance

Largemouth bass: Good size, fair abundance

Walleye: Excellent size and abundance

White bass: Fair size and abundance

White crappie: Fair size and abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 46.22 caught per hour in 2021

Black crappie: 2.98 caught per net set in 2021

White crappie: 2.28 caught per net set in 2021

Walleye: 1.31 caught per hour in 2022

New Lyme Lake, Ashtabula County

Size and abundance

Largemouth bass: Fair size, good abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 88 caught per hour in 2021

Ohio River New Cumberland Pool, Ohio-West Virginia border

Average fish caught

Walleye: 8.09 caught per hour in 2022

Ohio River Pike Island Pool, Ohio-West Virginia border

Average fish caught

Walleye: 5.15 caught per hour in 2022; 10.29 in 2021

Portage Lakes East Reservoir, Summit County

Size and abundance

Largemouth bass: Excellent size, good abundance

Portage Lakes Long Lake Channel, Summit County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Fair size, good abundance

Largemouth bass: Good size and abundance

White crappie: Excellent size, fair abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 100 caught per hour in 2022

Portage Lakes North Reservoir, Summit County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Fair size, good abundance

Largemouth bass: Good size and abundance

White crappie: Fair size, good abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 72.98 caught per hour in 2021

Portage Lakes Turkeyfoot Lake, Summit County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Excellent size, fair abundance

Largemouth bass: Good size and abundance

Saugeye: Excellent size, fair abundance

Walleye: Excellent size, good abundance

White crappie: Excellent size, fair abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 108.67 caught per hour in 2022

Portage Lakes West Reservoir, Summit County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Excellent size, fair abundance

Largemouth bass: Excellent size, good abundance

White crappie: Excellent size, fair abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 112.67 caught per hour in 2022

Punderson Lake, Geauga County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Fair size and abundance

Largemouth bass: Fair size, excellent abundance

White crappie: Fair size and abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 201 caught per hour in 2021

Pymatuning Creek, Ashtabula and Trumbull counties

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 26.03 caught per hour in 2021

Pymatuning Lake, Ashtabula County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Good size, fair abundance

Hybrid-striped bass: Excellent size, fair abundance

Largemouth bass: Excellent size, fair abundance

Saugeye: Excellent size, fair abundance

Smallmouth bass: Fair size, excellent abundance

Walleye: Fair size, excellent abundance

White bass: Excellent size, fair abundance

White crappie: Fair size and abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 20.22 caught per hour in 2022

Smallmouth bass: 8.89 caught per hour in 2022

Walleye: 2.42 caught per hour in 2021

Black crappie: 0.73 caught per net set in 2022

White crappie: 0.18 caught per net set in 2022

White bass: 0.07 caught per hour in 2021

Saugeye: 0.02 caught per net hour in 2021

Spencer Lake, Medina County

Size and abundance

Largemouth bass: Excellent size, fair abundance

White crappie: Good size, excellent abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 65 caught per hour in 2021

Tappan Lake, Harrison County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Fair size and abundance

Largemouth bass: Fair size and abundance

Saugeye: Good size and abundance

Smallmouth bass: Good size and abundance

Walleye: Excellent size, fair abundance

White bass: Good size and abundance

White crappie: Good size, excellent abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 59.11 caught per hour in 2021

Smallmouth bass: 2.67 caught per hour in 2021

Saugeye: 1.7 caught per net hour in 2022

White bass: 0.87 caught per hour in 2022

Wellington Upground Reservoir, Lorain County

Size and abundance

Black crappie: Excellent size, fair abundance

Smallmouth bass: Fair size, excellent abundance

Wellington Reservoir South, Lorain County

Size and abundance

Largemouth bass: Fair size and abundance

Average fish caught

Largemouth bass: 24 caught per hour in 2022