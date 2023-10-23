COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Fighter jets could be heard flying over parts of northwestern Ohio Monday morning.

According to the Ohio Air National Guard, the 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting a functional flight check after heavy maintenance on the aircrafts, putting them through strenuous testing and maneuvers to ensure all systems of the aircraft function properly and ensuring mission readiness, before putting the aircraft into operational rotation.

The flight checks will be conducted in or around the Findlay, Lima, and Ottawa, in Hancock, Allen and Putnam Counties, Monday, between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.. Residents across the northeast Ohio region and those near southeast Michigan may hear a sonic boom once supersonic speeds are reached.

Although these flights normally occur above an altitude of 30,000 feet, area residents may still hear the sonic boom. The flights could be delayed or cancelled due to weather.