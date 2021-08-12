Fewer Ohioans file for unemployment than previous week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, nearly 160 fewer Ohioans filed initial unemployment claims in the past week compared to the previous week. 

ODJFS reports there were 10,581 initial traditional unemployment claims filed in the state for the week ending August 7. That’s a decrease of 159 filings from the previous week.

Ohioans filed 143,802 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was again fewer than the previous week — 4,805 fewer.

There were also 4,458 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed in Ohio in last week, which was 995 more than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 194,627 continued PUA claims last week, which was 12,018 fewer than the previous
week.

The total number of claims filed from from August 1 through August 7 was 353,468.

Over the last 73 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed over $12.4 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued over $11 billion in PUA payments to over 1.2 million Ohioans.

