Feds to outline prosecution of MS-13 gang killings in Ohio

COLUMBUS (AP) — Federal and state authorities planned Thursday to outline details of a long-running investigation into an Ohio branch of the violent El Salvador-based MS-13 gang, including the solving of eight homicides.

Over the years, racketeering conspiracy charges against gang members have included murder, attempted murder, assault, drug trafficking, and money laundering.

Gang leader Martin Neftali Aguilar-Rivera was sentenced to life in prison in 2019.

Vipal Patel, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, was scheduled to outline the status of the MS-13 prosecution, along with leaders from the Franklin County Sheriff’s office, the Columbus police department, and the FBI.

Across the country, federal authorities have brought multiple charges against MS-13 members in recent years.

On Wednesday, the acting U.S. Attorney in Nashville announced that nine MS-13 members face charges alleging their involvement in killings, kidnappings, assaults, robberies and large-scale drug distribution in and around Nashville.

On July 20, an MS-13 member in Maryland was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for his role in the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed and cut more than 100 times before his body was set on fire.

Authorities have also prosecuted MS-13 members for a series of killings on Long Island.