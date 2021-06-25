Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ends Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is reminding eligible Ohioans that the additional $300 a week of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation they are receiving is coming to an end Saturday, June 26.

The program was put in place to help Ohioans better navigate unemployment during the pandemic.

“As Governor DeWine has said, when this program was put in place, it was a lifeline for many Americans at a time when a vaccine wasn’t available and jobs were scarce,” said ODJFS Interim Director Matt Damschroder. “This is no longer the case as we now have an abundant supply of vaccines and plenty of available jobs.”

In addition, the federal Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation program is also ending on June 26. MEUC provided a $100 per week supplement for claimants who earned at least $5,000 in self-employment wages.

ODJFS says it will continue to pay FPUC and MEUC on all eligible claims for the weeks up to and including June 26. Pending claims and those under appeal will still be honored, according to ODJFS.

Ohioans looking for work are encouraged to visit OhioMeansJobs.com.