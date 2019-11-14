Federal grand jury indicts 3 men for alleged involvement in Dayton Detective Del Rio’s death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three men charged in connection with the shooting death of Detective Jorge Del Rio were indicted by a federal grand jury this week.

Nathan Scott Goddard, Jr.

39-year-old Nathan Goddard, Jr. is charged with nine counts including the deliberate killing of the detective, conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, assault of a federal officer by inflicting bodily injury through the use of a deadly weapon, brandishing and discharging a firearm resulting in death by murder during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Chake Walter Cortner, Sr.

Cahke Cortner, 39, and Lionel Combs III, 40, are each charged with five counts, including conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana, and brandishing and discharging a firearm resulting in death by murder during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Lionel Lloyd Combs, III

Combs also faces charges for maintaining a drug premises at 1454 Ruskin Road in Dayton.

Cortner is also charged with carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

All charges stem from the shooting that took place when Detective Del Rio and other federal agents executed a search warrant at the home on November 4.

Between mid-July and late-October of 2019, the DEA’s Dayton resident office conducted an investigation into a Dayton-based fentanyl operation.

The DEA and Dayton Police executed the search warrant around 6:50 pm on November 4. After announcing themselves, officers entered the home and Del Rio started down the stairs to the basement.

He immediately came under gunfire and was struck in the face multiple times.

Three firearms were found inside the home, along with roughly 10 kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine in a duffel bag.

Containers of 50 to 60 pounds of marijuana were also found in the basement.

Approximately $11,000 in cash was spread out on a coffee table and over $40,000 more in cash was found in another duffel bad in a storage area under the stairs.

Five counts Goddard faces could be punishable by the death penalty.

“There are many crimes that, if committed, one forfeits his right to live in a free society. And then there are the rare, few crimes that are so abhorrent to a free society that one is subject to forfeiting his right to exist at all,” said U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers. “Goddard has been accused by a grand jury of the latter.”

The drug conspiracy in this case if punishable by a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, while the brandishing and discharge of a firearm resulting in death by murder during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime is punishable by an additional mandatory minimum of 10 years up to life in prison, and by death.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio and Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. have agreed to proceed federally at this time, however, a state indictment could be sought.

Read the full indictment against them below:

