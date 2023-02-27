EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A press conference was held on Monday to provide details about the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

Several agencies were represented at the press conference, including:

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Debra Shore

Ohio Environmental Protection Agency

FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Thomas C. Sivak

CDC/ATSDR Team Lead Jill Shugart

Pennsylvania Department of Health Deputy Secretary Dr. Wendy Braund

Federal Railroad Administration Public Information Specialist Corey Gattie

Debra Shore with the Environmental Protection Agency said that they have located two additional sites that can take waste from the derailment. They are the Ross incinerator facility in Grafton, Ohio and Heritage Environmental in Indiana. This is in addition to other facilities in Ohio, Texas and Michigan.

“These facilities are getting us closer to getting all the waste out of East Palestine as soon as possible,” Shore said. “These facilities have been evaluated by the EPA and found acceptable to take waste.”

When Shore was asked what is being done about testing for dioxins, she said that is difficult to do.

“We don’t have baseline information for dioxins. They can be caused by wildfires, grilling or normal activities in human life. Without that information, it would be hard to attribute any of those levels to the derailment,” she said.

Andy Wilson with the Ohio Department of Public Safety said the full support of the governor’s office is behind East Palestine. He turned to Mayor Trent Conaway and said that he hoped the mayor feels that he has been getting everything he needs.

“We will be with you through this entire process. If you need something, we are here to support you,” Wilson said.

There are 66 FEMA teams on the ground and they have reached out to 593 homes with flyers on information to connect residents with services. Anyone with questions should call 866-361-0526.

Air monitoring continues. Shore said all their re-entry screenings have not found any exceedances for air quality.

The CDC visited residents in Pennsylvania to talk about its chemical exposure survey. They will move this week to survey first responders who worked before during and after the derailment and controlled burn.

Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Michael Regan will be back in East Palestine on Tuesday. This will be his third visit to the village. It coincides with the grand opening of the Community Welcome Center hosted by local, state and federal agencies at 25 N. Market St.

The center is set up so the community can drop in and meet with agency staff members who are serving East Palestine.

Conaway said that while he understands that everyone is working as fast as they can, he is worried about those who are complaining about rashes and illnesses.

“I know there are questions about rashes and illnesses and we are working with the health department. I know our residents are frustrated, and we are working as fast as we can to get those answers,” Conaway said.

Spencer Moorhead contributed to this report.