EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time this weekend, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will host a presser event regarding the Feb. 3 East Palestine train derailment aftermath.

The presser is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Sunday and will feature officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Ohio EPA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ohio Department of Development, and more.

Saturday’s presser revealed that the US EPA has asked Norfolk Southern to temporarily halt its transportation of waste materials from the derailment site. The railroad company had been solely responsible for the disposal of waste materials. Now, disposal sites and how contaminants are transported are subject to federal EPA review.

A new information hotline has been made available through the agency and can be reached at 866-361-0526. The hotline is meant to provide answers to residents’ questions about water, soil and air quality testing.