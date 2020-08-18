FBI arrest NW Ohio priest on sex trafficking charges

FINDLAY, OH (WCMH) — A Findlay priest was arrested and is facing federal charges of sex trafficking of a minor, among others.

According to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Michael Zacharias, 53, was arrested Tuesday, and federally charged with coercion and enticement, sex trafficking of a minor, and sex trafficking of an adult by force, fraud, or coercion.

The FBI says Zacharias has engaged in sexual conduct with minors since the late 1990’s.

The Diocese of Toledo says Zacharias was a priest and pastor of St. Michael the Archangel parish in Findlay, and has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately.

“I am profoundly shocked and grieved to learn of these charges against one of our priests. The Church cannot and will not tolerate any such behavior and takes any sexual abuse or misconduct on the part of a cleric with the utmost seriousness. As we await the outcome of the criminal investigation, our prayers go out to anyone affected by this situation,” said Bishop Daniel Thomas.

Zacharias was ordained a priest in 2002 and these are the first such allegations to be raised against him, according to the Diocese of Toledo.

The FBI is asking anyone who has had contact with Zacharias where they may have been “groomed” for possible future sexual purposes, they were inappropriately touched, or they were sexually assaulted by Zacharias to contact the FBI at 216-622-6842.