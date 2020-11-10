Father, 7-year-old son aide in preventing nearby house fire

WHEELERSBURG, OH (WOWK) – In Wheelersburg, Ohio, a young boy and his father quickly took action when another neighbor’s house was in danger.

After picking up his 7-year-old son Carter from school last week, Josh Phillips was driving home when he noticed something unusual at one of their neighbor’s homes.

I was driving by and my son said ‘Dad, there’s a fire, there’s a fire!’ Josh Phillips, Wheelersburg resident



A before and after shot of the neighbor’s yard. Courtesy of Josh Phillips and WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

After finding a place to park, the two ran toward a nearby house where a fire broke out on the front lawn. They quickly noticed it was also slowly getting bigger.

Phillips says they saw the “fire shoot up and it was getting pretty close to the house.”

I met with a father and son duo who sprung into action to help out one of their neighbors!

Without hesitation, both Phillips and his son took action, each playing a key role in stopping the fire.

While Phillips and the homeowner began filling pitchers of water, Phillip’s son ran to their car and grabbed a case of water. He then began to pop open the bottles and pour water all along the side of the house, creating a barrier to stop the fire from damaging the home.

With their combined effort, they were able to put the flames out before firefighters arrived. The homeowner says she was grateful for the help and without it, the fire could have been much worse.

The house did not suffer any significant damage. The Phillips’ say this was an experience they both won’t forget.