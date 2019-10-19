Family that lost dog during Dayton tornadoes reunites with furry friend

A family lost their home and their dog in the devastating tornadoes around Dayton. Now, more than four months later, their furry friend is back home safe.

“It was extremely hard for all of us,” the dog’s owner, Semico Harden said.

The 2-year-old Cane Corso named Duke didn’t make it into the house during the height of the storms. When Harden came out from the basement after the tornadoes passed, Duke was gone.

“It happened so fast to where the only thing I could do at the time was pretty much grab my daughter and go to the basement,” Harden said.

Immediately after, friends and family were on the lookout.

Harden plastered signs all over the neighborhood, and some people called to say they saw Duke around.

The happy ending finally came this week, when a man spotted the dog in the woods just five minutes from the family’s home.

“We went to our house in Trotwood and we got a shoe and some clothing because I said, ‘maybe if he smells our clothing maybe that’ll help out,'”Harden said.

The very next morning Duke was there waiting.

Although a little underweight, he’s doing OK and is happy to be home.

“It’s a blessing. We’re at peace now. It’s like, although we’re not back in our home, we do have the other part of our family back,” Harden said.

The family wants to thank everyone who called with tips about Duke’s whereabouts. They are also thankful for the role social media played in getting the message out there.