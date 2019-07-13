Family searching for Middletown teen last seen in Michigan

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of a missing Middletown honor roll student is asking for help in locating the 18-year-old.

Heavenly Sloan was in Michigan for a family reunion when she was last seen leaving a friend’s apartment in Ypsilanti, Mich. at 3 am on Sunday, July 7.

On Saturday morning, Sloan told her father that she was stopping at a Chase Bank, getting gas, then heading back home to Ohio.

No one has seen or heard from Heavenly since leaving her friend’s apartment at 3 am.

Her parents believe the teen may be in danger.

“If you see something say something. Somebody call. Just pick up the phone and call Crimestoppers, 9 1 1. We just want you home.”

Everybody, we love you. We’re not gonna stop. We want to bring you home safely. Like he said you not in no trouble. We don’t care what the circumstances were like let’s just put an end to this and come home.”

According to Heavenly’s parents, the friend who says she last saw their daughter at 3 a.m. in the Belleville, Michigan area at 3 a.m. has changed her story multiple times.

Sloan graduated from Middletown High School with honors, where she was a special needs volunteer with the IMPACT program, according to Crime Stoppers. She is set to start in the nursing program at Bowling Green State University in August.

Sloan is described as a “brown-skinned female, standing 5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds and wears glasses.” Her vehicle is a 209 silver Pontiac G6 with tinted windows.