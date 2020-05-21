Family of missing teen now offering a reward for information that leads to her location

GREENFIELD, Ohio (WLWT) — At an emotional vigil for Madison Bell, the Greenfield teen who mysteriously disappeared on Sunday, May 17, her father spoke to reporters.

“Just whoever’s got her, please just drop her off somewhere. We won’t worry about it as long as she’s home safe and sound,” said Bill Bell, father of 18-year-old Maddie Bell.

Now after four days, investigators are turning to what could be a key piece of evidence their search for missing Ohio teenager Madison Bell.

Bell was last seen by her family Sunday morning. Her car was found in a church parking lot with her keys and phone still inside.

Investigators think another vehicle could be connected to her disappearance.

A church employee saw a white four-door sedan in the church parking lot Sunday morning and it stood out because services were canceled due to the health crisis. The employee told investigators she thought the car had California plates on it and at one point, saw a white man near it.

Courtesy Sheriff Donnie Barrera Highland County Sheriff’s Office

That car was caught on security cameras (see picture above) from the corner market leaving the church lot Sunday morning and heading toward Leesburg. Investigators would like to speak to the person driving the car.

Maddie’s family is now offering a $15,000 reward for any information that will help locate Madison.

CLICK HERE for more.