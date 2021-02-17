Family frustrated by lack of answers during investigation of Hubbard man’s death in Japan

Denise Mott, the mother-in-law of Trevor Balint, said they were told it could be a year before they get answers as to what happened

(WKBN) – The family of a Hubbard man who was found dead in Japan said it could be months to a year before they find out what happened to him.

Denise Mott, the mother-in-law of Trevor Balint, has been communicating with WKBN via email from Japan. She said they were told that it could be up to a year before the investigation into Balint’s death is complete. She said they’ve been given no answers from investigators after Balint was found dead in his apartment building after they had been searching for him for about two weeks.

“I am so sadly disappointed in the Base’s ability to do their job. They assured my daughter that all buildings and storage units had been searched. To be found in his own building 16 days after disappearing is severely troubling, especially after they were alerted to search floor 9 on Feb. 13 and they assured my daughter that had searched it and found nothing,” she said via email.

The 34-year-old man was last seen February 1 near the Yokota Air Base. His cell phone, keys, shoes and sweatshirt were later found on the porch of a garden apartment.

Balint had been teaching high school students at the airbase and his wife, Britni, is a defense department analyst on the base.

The Yokota Air Base posted about the death on its website. The post said the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation, though wing officials said there is no indication of any risk to the community.

“My sincerest condolences go out to the Balint family and friends, both here at Yokota and in the United States. The death of a member of our community always has a significant impact on our team and I’m deeply saddened to see the search for Trevor conclude this way,” said Col. Andrew Campbell, the 374th Airlift Wing commander.

Mott said the family will now focus on packing up their apartment bringing Trevor home.