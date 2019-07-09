Family atmosphere prevails at MLB All-Star game festivities

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — The gates at Progressive Field in Cleveland are open, where Major League Baseball’s best will play in tonight’s All-Star Game.

The game follows days of festivities in and around the ballpark, including a parade today and the home run derby Monday.

It’s been more than two decades since the All-Star game came to the corner of Ontario and Carnegie at Progressive Field. But it’s the sixth time Cleveland played host to the midsummer classic for an MLB record.

Thousands of baseball fans flocked to downtown Cleveland to take part in the All-Star game festivities.

From hitting in the batting cages, to zip lining, lifelong Tribe fans spent the day having fun before watching Cleveland All Stars Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor play in the All Star game.

“We’ve been Tribe fans my whole life,” said Indians fan Ryan Fedor. “My mom and I have the tradition of going to opening day game. We’ve never missed an opening day game and when we found out they were coming to Cleveland, we knew we had to be here.”

The Whitcraft family from Pickerington traveled up for Monday’s Home Run Derby and have enjoyed all the activities for being held for kids.

“My favorite is hitting in the batting cages,” said Sammy Whitcraft.

“It’s just great, when you see their eyes, they’re so big and they’re so excited and it’s just great how much they love baseball and softball to have it here in Cleveland,” said Sarah Whitcraft.

Santana will start at first base for the America League tonight.

This will be the first time Cleveland has hosted the All-Star Game since 1997.