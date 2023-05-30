BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – More information has been released regarding the golfer who died at one of Mill Creek MetroParks’ courses Saturday morning.

A large tree fell on a golf cart while two people were inside near the 17th hole at Mill Creek Park’s north golf course, according to an incident report released by the Boardman Fire Department.

The driver of the car was pinned under the 80-foot tall tree, the report stated. The other golfer that was in the cart made it out. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the coroner was called.

Mill Creek community engagement director Jamie Yohman released the following statement Saturday afternoon:

“An unfortunate incident occurred resulting in the fatality of a golfer. We are not releasing any further information to respect the family’s privacy as they notify family members.”