Ex-judge who was dragged from court claims she was injured during the incident

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A former juvenile court judge who was dragged out of a Cincinnati courtroom Monday claims she was injured in the incident.

As reported by Cincinnati’s WLWT, former Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter has filed a grievance which claims she was injured while being placed into custody following her sentencing, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said he received a grievance from Hunter Tuesday during a well-being check. An investigation into Hunter’s claims is underway.

Hunter is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center in the medical unit, likely because of the effects of a car crash that left her with severe injuries 30 years ago.

The Sheriff’s Office said it can’t disclose any details of the alleged injury or anything related to her medical treatment.

Hunter has access to a telephone and has the same privileges as other inmates, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Hunter was ordered to serve six months in jail Monday, five years after a jury convicted her of illegally helping her brother keep his job with Hamilton County.

Bishop Bobby Hilton, president of the Greater Cincinnati Chapter National Action Network, said he visited Hunter during her first night in jail.

Hilton said Hunter told him she has a fused metal rod in her back due to a very serious automobile accident some years ago.

“Judge Hunter never would have intentionally positioned herself to be dragged out of court,” Hilton said.

Hunter has maintained her innocence since her conviction, saying she broke no laws. Instead, she believes her conviction was inevitable because of her outsider status as the first African-American Democrat elected to Hamilton County’s Juvenile Court.

Jail officials said Hunter will be evaluated to see if she can take part in early release programs.