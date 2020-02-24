Ohio’s ex-House speaker traveling widely with FBI probe still open

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Social media posts show ex-Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger has traveled widely as a federal investigation into his travel and spending practices in public office remains open.

The Dayton Daily News reports Rosenberger’s Instagram feed shows him kayaking in Antarctica, vacationing in South America and visiting England.

The 38-year-old Republican resigned abruptly in 2018, acknowledging the FBI was asking questions. Nothing new has been announced in 18 months.

Rosenberger declined to say how he paid for the trips. He reported no employment in a May financial disclosure statement.

Rosenberger said he’s a private citizen and his personal life isn’t newsworthy.