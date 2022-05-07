BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A former fraternity president has pleaded guilty in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.

Daylen Dunson, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges, including reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.

The charges stem from the March 2021 death of Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old sophomore from Delaware, Ohio.

Authorities have said Foltz died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event where he was allegedly hazed into finishing an entire bottle of alcohol. He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment.

Foltz died three days after he was put on life support.

Six people have now pleaded guilty in the case. In addition to Dunson, those people are:

Jarrett Prizel, of Olean, New York, pleaded guilty April 22 to reckless homicide, a third-degree felony.

Benjamin Boyers, of Sylvania, Ohio, pleaded guilty April 26 to reckless homicide in addition to obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, and seven counts of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors.

Canyon Caldwell, of Dublin, pleaded guilty April 27 to a charge of obstructing justice and eight

counts of misdemeanor hazing. Aaron Lehane, of Loveland, Ohio, pleaded guilty in November to obstructing justice, obstructing official business, eight counts of hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. All charges are misdemeanors

Niall Sweeney, Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in September to felony tampering with evidence as well as misdemeanor hazing

Others charged in the case who are scheduled to go on trial starting May 16 include:

Jacob Krinn, of Delaware, Ohio, on charges of first degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business;

Troy Henricksen, of Grove City, on charges of third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.