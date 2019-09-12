Ex-Bengals cornerback killed in California shooting

RICHMOND, Calif. — A former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back was shot and killed in California, according to several media reports.

Terrell Roberts, 38, was shot and killed in the San Francisco area Wednesday, according to KPIX news.

Roberts was at his grandmother’s home in Richmond Wednesday evening when someone entered the home and shot Roberts in the backyard, the news station reports.

Roberts played with the Bengals for two seasons from 2003-2005. He was drafted by Cincinnati on May 1, 2003, after going undrafted in the 2003 NFL Draft. He was released by the Bengals in October 2005.

Roberts appeared in 23 games for the Bengals.

No suspects are in custody as of Thursday afternoon. WLWT is working to learn more and will update this story as details become available.