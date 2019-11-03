Escaped Gallia County inmate now back in custody

CHESHIRE, Ohio (WCMH) — An inmate who escaped from the Gallia County Work Release in Cheshire on Saturday was taken back into custody the same day.

James Raines, 41, who was being held at the Work Release Center for a charge of driving under suspension, walked away from the center on Saturday, officials said.

He was taken back into custody at 4:50 p.m.

Gallia County is the same area where four inmates escaped from the Gallia County Jail in September.

All four were captured in North Carolina.

Three of them — Brynn K. Martin, Christopher M. Clemente, Troy R. McDaniel Jr. — were arrested at the Red Roof Inn in a nearby shopping center.

The final escapee, Lawrence R. Lee III, was taken into custody by law enforcement officials in Durham, N.C. later in the day.

Multiple inmates have escaped from Gallia County facilities this year.

Richard Clements escaped from the jail Aug. 11. He was caught on Aug. 12 in Circleville.

