EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan will return to East Palestine this week, joined by Ohio’s and Pennsylvania’s governors.

Regan will join local, state and federal leaders on Tuesday to provide an update on the federal response to the train derailment.

Some of those expected to attend include:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Congressman Bill Johnson

US EPA Region 5 administrator Debra Shore

He is expected to announce additional measures to aid in the community’s health and safety, and in holding Norfolk Southern accountable.

The hour-long press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. We will live stream the event.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.