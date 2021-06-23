Elton John’s final career tour will make a stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Sir Elton John is still standing, and the Rocket Man is doing another “final ever” farewell tour with a stop in Cleveland.

Elton is scheduled for a stop at Progressive Field on July 30, 2022.

The Cleveland Indians tweeted a teaser Tuesday, but eagle eye fans noticed the big E with a star on the field in the tweet.

That’s Elton John’s official logo, the same logo used at dozens of venues around the country to tease the big announcement.

The 74-year-old has been making music since 1962.

“I’ve been enjoying time at home with my family,” he said in a Facebook video. “But I really miss being on the road.”

His tour will start in the U.K. and Europe and end at Dodger’s Stadium in November 2022.

“Don’t worry about me,” he says in the video.

Elton has previously announced his retirement in 1977, 2002, and 2018.

However, his final tour was over the course of three years and was suspended in 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.

Elton’s final ever tour returns to the road this autumn.

In a statement he wrote, “The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.“

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour tickets go on sale in the U.S. Wednesday, June 30.