LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway patrol is reporting that troopers are investigating a serious vehicle crash in the village of Loudonville on Sunday that resulted in a school being struck after a pursuit.

Early Sunday morning, the Mansfield Highway Patrol received a call about a vehicle driving recklessly on IR-71. At approximately 3:30 a.m., patrol says a trooper stopped the vehicle with the driver being identified as 25-year-old Eduardo Albert Osorio-Samperio of Maple Heights, Ohio.

Patrol reports that Osorio-Samperio fled the scene as the trooper approached and a pursuit ensued. Osorio-Samperio drove his blue 2011 Dodge Ram pick-up truck at a high rate of speed on the highway and eventually drove into Loudonville, according to Ohio State Highway patrol.

Patrol states that Osorio-Samperio failed to maintain control and struck the McMullen Elementary School. Osorio-Samperio was treated at the scene and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Patrol says Osorio-Samperio was not wearing his safety belt and that alcohol appears to have factored into the crash.

Charges for him are pending as the incident continues to be investigated.