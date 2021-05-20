Eight outdoor waterparks in Ohio to help you beat the heat

CLEVELAND (WJW)– We’re approaching opening day for many of Ohio’s outdoor waterparks.

Here are some of Northeast Ohio’s best:

Located in Navarre, the 2-acre, sand bottom swimming lake has a 90-foot slide, kiddie slides and diving boards. There’s a separate, smaller lake for paddle boats. Opening day for swimming and park activities is May 29. RV camp sites are also available.

(Photo courtesy: Baylor Beach Park)

Cedar Point Shores will open for the season on May 29. The 18-acre extension of the amusement park in Sandusky features dozens of waterslides, a lazy river and splash pads. Cabana rentals are available.

(Photo courtesy: Cedar Point)

The 10-acre, sand bottom lake in North Lawrence has waterslides, inflatables, ziplines and a splash pad. There’s also kayaks, canoes, mini golf and volleyball courts. The waterpark is open May 28 through Sept. 6. The park also offers tent and RV camping sites, and cabin rentals.

Located in Chardon, Pioneer Waterland has six-story-tall waterslides, a lazy river, a jumping pillow and an obstacle course. It’s open May 29 through Aug. 22. On the dry side of things, there are go-karts, batting cages and mini golf.

(Photo courtesy: Pioneer Waterland)

This park in Port Clinton has a little bit of everything. There are slides and a lazy river, but it also has go-karts and exotic animals. It opens for the season on May 29.

(Photo courtesy: Monsoon Lagoon)

Take a drive to these other outdoor waterparks in Ohio.

The Sunlite Pool at Coney Island in Cincinnati is North America’s largest recirculating pool. It has more than an acre of shallow water. Ready for the deep end? There’s a separate pool for diving boards, plus four waterslides. Opening day is May 29.

(Photo courtesy: Coney Island)

Soak City Water Park is part of Kings Island in Mason, just outside Cincinnati. There are two wave pools, 36 waterslides and a relaxing lagoon. It opens May 29.

Zoombezi Bay is operated by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. It features some of the state’s best waterslides, as well as a 1,000-gallon bucket dump, lazy rivers and wave pool. It opens May 22.