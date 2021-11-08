COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Friday night’s tragedy at the Astroworld music festival in Houston is reminiscent of an event that occurred in Ohio more than 40 years ago.

On Dec. 3, 1979, The Who played a concert at what was then called Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati.

Shortly after the doors opened, fans tried rushing inside to secure their general admission spots. In total, 11 people died that day and many more were injured.

“It’s still deeply embedded in my mind that it’s a tragedy that never should have occurred,” said Dale Menkhaus.

In 1979, Menkhaus was a lieutenant with the Cincinnati Police Department. His task, on the day of the concert, was to field a police detail outside of the coliseum for crowd management.

He said the crowd outside grew throughout the day.

“When the doors finally did open, they only opened a few, and standing behind the crowd, I could see that crowd compressed by at least a third,” Menkhaus said. “It was similar to what happened in Houston. People just could not move on their own. If you happened to fall down, there was no way you could get up, and we suffered 11 people that died that night and scores of others that were injured.”

Shortly after The Who’s concert in Cincinnati, a ban on general admission seating was put in place there. That ban has since been lifted.

Menkhaus said he would like to see a similar ban put in place both in Cincinnati and elsewhere.

“I’ve seen throughout the world that these things continue to occur,” he said. “Even with an outdoor facility, there are things that you can do, even putting seats on the ground, where people actually have a seat. Those are the things that if you plan it properly, you can do it, but festival seating just has that potential that at any given point in time, and for many, many reasons, that you can have this kind of tragedy.”