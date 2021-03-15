Drowsy driver hits trooper’s cruiser on Ohio Turnpike

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WJW)– A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was injured during a crash early Monday morning.

It happened on the Ohio Turnpike in Lordstown at about 1:25 a.m.

The trooper was checking a report of a reckless driver and was stopped in a crossover when he spotted the car coming his way, according to the patrol. Before he could move, the car hit his cruiser.

The driver, a 25-year-old Youngstown woman, was charged with a marked lane violation. The highway patrol said she was drowsy.

The trooper suffered minor injuries.

