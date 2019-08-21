Drivers injured in two-vehicle crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two drivers were taken to a hospital after a two-car crash in Logan County Wednesday morning, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of State Route 706, west of State Route 235. State Route 706 was shut down as a result of the crash. The road has since reopened.

CareFlight was requested to transport the injured people, but couldn’t fly due to weather. Instead, the CareFlight ground unit was called.

Both drivers were transported to Wilson Hospital in Sidney with unknown injuries.

