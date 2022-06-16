COLDWATER, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver was cited after a train crashed into a semi-tractor trailer in Coldwater Thursday.

The Coldwater Police Department said the crash happened at 11:21 a.m. at West Main Street and First Street.

A 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer, driven by 44-year-old Kwaku Wiredu, of Columbus, was heading east on West Main Street and was stopped in traffic west of the railroad crossing at the intersection.

Wiredu then continued through the crossing and a 1978 General Motors train, driven by 54-year-old Kent Jones, of Fort Recovery, hit the trailer of Wiredu’s vehicle. The trailer was then pushed into a building, known as Mr. Shoppe, at 204 West Main Street.

Police said the trailer of the semi-tractor sustained disabling damage, the Mr. Shoppe building was heavily damaged, a vacant vehicle parked on North First Street was damaged, and the train was minorly damaged.

(Courtesy of Coldwater Police Department)

(Courtesy of Coldwater Police Department)

(Courtesy of Coldwater Police Department)

No one was injured in the crash. Police said Wiredu was cited for failing to yield at the crossing.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported major delays in the area. State Route 219 was closed off, but has since reopened.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.