DOJ: Man who plotted attack on Ohio synagogue pleads guilty

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
damon joseph_1544464370391.jpg.jpg

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who plotted an attack on a Toledo-area synagogue has pleaded guilty to related charges.

Damon Joseph, also known as Abdullah Ali Yusuf, was arrested in December 2018.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday in Toledo to attempting to provide material support for the Islamic State terrorist group and attempting to commit a hate crime.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with Joseph’s attorney.

Prosecutors say the 23-year-old Joseph drew attention after posting photos of weapons and vows of support for ISIS on social media.

The plot was uncovered during Joseph’s conversations with undercover FBI agents.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss