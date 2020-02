SHARONVILLE, Ohio (CNN) — Scared, cold, and wet, a dog pulled from the Ohio River on Valentine’s Day is getting a second chance.

She was named Frosty after being rescued by Cincinnati first responders.

She was found clinging to a log in the river’s floodwaters.

Now, she’s ready to find her forever home.

The one-year-old Great Pyrenees pup wasn’t microchipped and no owners have come forward looking for her, so Frosty will be up for adoption starting Saturday.