Dog euthanized after it suffered severe burns when someone lit its crate on fire

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — East Cleveland police say a dog had to be euthanized after a crate it was in was intentionally lit on fire.

According to a Facebook post by the East Cleveland Police Department, on September 6, a dog was in a crate on Nelacrest Road, when someone used an accelerant to catch the crate on fire.

Photo courtesy East Cleveland Police Department/Facebook

Officers transported the dog to an area veterinary hospital where it was determined the animal had suffered too severe burns, and it was euthanized.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-451-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.