Live Now
LIVE TRACK: Weather-tested residents brace for Dorian on Southeast coast

Doctor testifies she asked Ohio teen what happened to her baby

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — A doctor says a 20-year-old woman on trial for murder in southwest Ohio broke into tears when asked why she wasn’t pregnant anymore.

Dr. Casey Boyce testified Wednesday that Brooke Skylar Richardson sought a refill for birth-control pills in July 2017, less than three months after another doctor informed her she was pregnant.

Dr. William Andrew testified earlier that Richardson became upset in April 2017 when told she was pregnant, exclaiming: “I can’t have a baby.”

Boyce testified that when she questioned Richardson about her pregnancy, she began crying and said she’d had the baby by herself and “buried it in my backyard.”

Boyce said she didn’t press her, but encouraged her to get counseling. Boyce and Andrew subsequently agreed to tell police.

Defense attorneys say the baby was stillborn.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools