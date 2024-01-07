(WJW) – $139 million in unclaimed funds were returned in Ohio in 2023.

The Ohio Department of Commerce reported more than 4.3 million searches for the unclaimed funds last year.

The division said Ohio businesses reported $418 million in unclaimed funds in 2023.

What are unclaimed funds?

A bank account, rent or utility deposit or uncashed check are some of the unclaimed funds that come to the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Unclaimed Funds.

If there is no activity in the account for a certain length of time, the money is reported to the Commerce division for safekeeping.

How to find out if you have unclaimed funds

Ohioans can search for unclaimed funds anytime at missingmoney.com.

On the Unclaimed Funds webpage, you can search your last name or a business name to see if you have any funds available. Linked on the page also is an instructional how-to video and links to upload claim forms or business forms.