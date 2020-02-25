Do guns and drinks mix at home? State Supreme Court hearing Ohio man’s case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is arguing that having a few too many at home shouldn’t make handling one’s own firearm illegal.

The state Supreme Court plans to hear arguments Tuesday for and against Fred Weber’s arrest. His attorneys say his arrest was unconstitutional because he was in his own home and the weapon was unloaded.

A filing with the Ohio Supreme Court says whether someone is intoxicated or sober should have nothing to do with having a gun at home.

Prosecutors argue Weber was not exercising his right to bear arms in a virtuous manner by holding a weapon while intoxicated.

