Dive crew searching for body of James Hutchinson Wednesday

LAWRENCEBURG, Indiana (WDTN) – A dive crew is on scene searching for the body of 6-year-old James Hutchinson Wednesday.

The Preble County Sheriff said crews are at the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Crews last searched for Hutchinson on Sunday. No boats were used in the water then due to high levels, but a helicopter was used to assist in the search.

Hutchinson’s mother, Brittany Gosney, and her boyfriend James Hamilton were both indicted Friday on charges related to killing Hutchinson and dumping his body in the Ohio River.

Gosney was indicted by the Butler County Grand Jury on 16 different counts Friday. Hamilton was indicted on 15 counts. They both issued pleas of not guilty Monday.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.