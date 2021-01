COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags over all public buildings and grounds in Columbus and Lucas County be flown at half-staff in honor of a Toledo Police officer killed Monday in the line of duty.

Brandon Stalker was killed Monday morning during a standoff in central Toledo.

The flags at the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus will fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of Stalker’s funeral.