COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a U.S. Marine from Guernsey County who died during a NATO training exercise in March.

Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio, was killed alongside three fellow Marines after their Osprey aircraft crashed during a training mission in northern Norway on March 18.

To honor his legacy, DeWine ordered U.S. and state of Ohio flags to be lowered at half-staff on public buildings and grounds in Guernsey County, along with the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Speedy, who joined the Marines in June 2009, served as an administrative specialist with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C.

In addition to Speedy, the three other Marines who died in the accident were:

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana

Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusettes

Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky

The bodies of the four Marines were transferred back to the U.S. on March 25.