DeWine orders flags at half staff in honor of Navy Corpsman killed in Afghanistan terrorist attack

Max Soviak, Courtesy: Soviak Family

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on state public buildings and grounds throughout Erie County and the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower flown at half staff in honor of a Navy Corpsman killed during a terrorist attack in Afghanistan this past week.

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, was one of 13 service members killed Thursday as the result of an enemy attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in Kabul, the governor’s office said Saturday.

The flags will be flown at half staff through sunset on Friday, Sept. 3.

