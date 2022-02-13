COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Following the Cincinnati Bengals loss in Super Bowl LVI to the Los Angeles Rams, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement praising the team for its accomplishment this season.

The full statement from DeWine is below:

“Ohio and all Bengals fans are so very proud of this Bengals team. They represented Cincinnati and Ohio with class and honor. “They fought right to the end — just like they did throughout the season. No one expected them to go to the playoffs. No one expected them to go to the Super Bowl. But they made it. It took grit. Determination. And incredible optimism! “They showed us all that the future is very bright, and Fran and I and our family can’t wait until the season starts next year!” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Now for the governor to pay up that bet he made with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, which includes first lady Fran DeWine’s Bengals Buckeye Brownies.





