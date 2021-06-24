DeWine: July 1st deadline fast approaching for license & registration renewals

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine reminded Ohioans Thursday that the deadline to renew driver’s licenses and car registrations is fast approaching.

Deadlines had been extended during the pandemic until December 1, 2020, but were once again pushed forward to July 1, 2021. This is for people whose license and/or registration expired between March 9, 2020 and April 1, 2021.

“I want to remind everyone that those extensions are set to end one week from today, on Thursday, July 1st,” DeWine said at a press conference.

DeWine said the Bureau of Motor Vehicles reports there are around 100,000 driver’s licenses and 221,000 vehicle registrations that require renewal by the July deadline.

“We urge them not to wait until July 1st because there will be a big rush at the end, so take the opportunity to do that now,” he said.

DeWine said Ohioans can take care of their vehicle registration online at BMV.Ohio.gov. Although drivers must visit their local BMV office in person to renew their diver’s license, DeWine said it’s possible to save time by checking in online with the BMV’s ‘Get in Line Online’ system.

“The system holds your spot in line until you arrive so you don’t have to wait there in person,” DeWine said.

The web site for both vehicle registration and the Get in Line Online system is BMV.Ohio.gov.