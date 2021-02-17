DeWine declares State of Emergency in Lawrence County due to severe weather damage

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in Lawrence due to dangerous conditions caused by this week’s severe winter ice storms that brought down trees and caused widespread power outages.

“The impacts of these weather events are affecting the life, health, safety, and welfare of citizens in Lawrence County where ice, snow, and debris on the roadways are impeding the ability to restore utilities and access emergency services. With the oncoming snowfall that is expected to complicate the local response, this state of emergency will activate state agencies to assist in clearing debris from roads and with ongoing measures to restore power.” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R)

DeWine says emergency agencies that have been called on to assist are the Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Administrative Services, and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.