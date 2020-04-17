DeWine commutes sentence of child sex trafficking victim Alexis Martin, whose release was championed by Kim Kardashian West

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine commuted sentences for seven Ohio prisoners Friday in effort to create space in prisons and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

One of the seven individuals, Alexis Martin, was previously convicted of murder.

Martin, 22, of Akron, was convicted of murder as a 15-year-old girl. Her forced prostitution as a teenager was cited as a factor leading to her involvement in the fatal shooting of her pimp during a robbery.

She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years.

“Alexis Martin was 15 years old when she committed her crime and 17 when she went to prison,” Governor DeWine said during Friday’s news conference. “She is a child sex trafficking survivor. She will be sent to a group home and will be under supervision for a period of time.”

The Governor said he heavily weighed the decisions to commute sentences.

Martin’s release was recently championed by reality star Kim Kardashian West. Her story was featured in Kardashian West’s Oxygen documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

The documentary revealed that while in prison, Martin earned her GED, become a certified dog trainer and ran group for survivors of human trafficking.

“Every time I’ve brought up a sex trafficking case, there always seems to be some huge hurdle because there’s no law in place that protects these children,” Kardashian West told Oxygen. “The system will take on the case and try them as adults, and to me, that is so broken … no one is protecting them.”

Before the news of her commute was released, Kardasian West had offered her support to Martin’s legal team.

The Associated Press contributed to this story