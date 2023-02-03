CHAUNCEY, OH (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged recent drug activity and multiple theft crimes. Detectives found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and proof of drug trafficking, according to deputies.

Authorities say that Mona Dearing, 27, of Nelsonville was arrested on an outstanding warrant and transferred to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. John Dearing, 45, of Athens was arrested on an APA holder for possession of drugs. Amber Drake, 35, of Glouster was arrested for three felony child support warrants as well as a warrant for drug procession.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office will submit any other charges for a grand jury to review.