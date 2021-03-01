Deputies: Three charged in Scioto County after child found covered in bruises

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies say three people in Scioto County have been charged with child endangering after a young boy was found covered in bruises.

According to the Scioto County’s Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Southern Ohio Medical Center in reference to a 4-year-old boy who had been brought to the emergency room with multiple injuries.

The mother of the child told deputies she had brought the boy to the emergency room after finding him at the home of the father’s girlfriend.

Deputies say the mother had learned that the boy’s father had been incarcerated out of town and the child had been left with the girlfriend. When she arrived at the home, she found the boy covered in bruises with two black eyes before grabbing him and taking him for medical treatment, according to deputies.

The child was later transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

After investigating, deputies determined the boy had been injured for several days with no medical treatment. Children services was contacted, which resulted in two other minor children being removed from the residence.

Deputies arrested Kaitlene Bice, 25, of Possum Hollow, Wheelersburg. She has been charged with one count of child endangerment, a felony of the 2nd degree. Also arrested, was William Bice Jr., 51, and Mary Ann Bice, 44, both of Possum Hollow Wheelersburg. They were charged with one count of complicity to child endangerment, a felony of the 3rd degree. All three are being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Deputies continue to investigate.